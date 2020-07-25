Last updated: 10:59 AM ET, Sat July 25 2020

American Airlines Boots Woman From Flight for Not Wearing Face Mask

Airlines said they were going to start cracking down on passengers who did not wear a face mask during flights, and apparently they weren’t kidding.

American Airlines booted a female passenger before a July 19 flight for refusing to wear a mask.

As she gathered her belongings and exited the plane, other passengers on board began to cheer and clap.

The incident took place on a flight from Ohio to North Carolina.

The unidentified woman said she had a medical condition that prevented her from wearing a mask, but American Airlines – like most major carriers – has a policy that requires passengers to wear masks at all times while onboard.

Delta Air Lines, in fact, has introduced a policy requiring a medical evaluation for those that claim they can’t wear masks because of health reasons.

As the woman left, some on the plane began clapping, which prompted the woman to turn around and say “You can clap all you want.”

One passenger responded, “Just leave, we have flights to get on.”

