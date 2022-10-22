American Airlines Doing Away With First Class on International Flights
American Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 22, 2022
It doesn’t matter what the business is, if a product isn’t selling you discontinue it. Simple as that.
For American Airlines, that means no more first-class seats on long-haul flights.
In an unusual move, American has said that it will no longer sell first-class seating on international flights for the same reason that other companies stop selling certain merchandise – the product isn’t moving.
"First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call, according to Business Insider.
But premium seating will still exist, lest you think the world’s biggest airline is suddenly going to go to all-coach seating. Instead of first class, American said it will now concentrate on its business class seating or Flagship Suites as the airline calls the option. The product was introduced just last month.
In fact, Insider said American plans to increase its premium seating by 45 percent over the next three years.
First-class seating will still be available on domestic flights on American.
