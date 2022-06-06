American Airlines Expands Alliance With Qatar Airways
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood June 06, 2022
American Airlines announced it has expanded its strategic alliance with Qatar Airways through a new codeshare agreement.
The deal is pending government approval, but it will enable American’s customers to book travel on Qatar Airways flights via Doha to and from 16 new countries; Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The expanded codeshare agreement comes as American launches a new service on June 4 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH).
“Our global partnerships expand upon American’s comprehensive network, providing access to numerous destinations for our customers who are ready to travel around the world,” American CEO Robert Isom said.
“We’re excited to deepen our strategic alliance with Qatar Airways alongside the launch of our new service between New York and Doha, giving American’s customers more choices and convenient access to the Middle East and beyond,” Isom continued.
The new service also establishes American as the only U.S. carrier to serve the Gulf region.
The strategic alliance includes Qatar Airways placing its code on thousands of American’s domestic flights, which creates new travel options for customers. American’s network enables connections to over 250 cities in North America and Qatar Airways’ extensive network of more than 85 relevant destinations.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on American Airlines, United States, Qatar
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS