American Airlines Extends AAdvantage Elite Status
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood April 14, 2020
To help travelers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, American Airlines is recognizing the loyalty of AAdvantage members by extending their elite status into 2022.
American announced it would continue supporting its most loyal customers by extending elite status for AAdvantage members until Jan. 31, 2022, and reducing elite status qualifications for 2020.
French Borders Closed Until May 11Destination & Tourism
NYC Hotels to House Thousands of Homeless AdultsHotel & Resort
American Airlines Sending Supplies to Medical Facilities in NeedAirlines & Airports
TSA Screens Record-Low Number of TravelersAirlines & Airports
The airline also revealed it would be introducing up to $400 special credits for future travel on American Airlines Vacations packages for elite members and awarding reinstatement fees waived for travel through September 2020.
In addition, every dollar spent on an eligible AAdvantage co-branded credit card through the end of 2020 will count for one mile toward Million Miler status.
“We are grateful to our AAdvantage members and want to show them that loyalty is a two-way street,” AAdvantage program Vice President Bridget Blaise-Shamai said in a statement. “When people are ready to fly again, we will be there to help them reconnect with loved ones, friends and colleagues.”
American also announced it would extend Admirals Club memberships and One-Day Passes purchased from the airline for six months.
Earlier this week, the Dallas Morning News reported more than 13,000 pilots and flight attendants for American have accepted either early retirement or a voluntary leave this month or next.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS