American Airlines Extends Change Fee Waiver Policy Into 2021
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti December 15, 2020
American Airlines today announced that it will continue to provide its customers unprecedented flexibility by extending its change-fee waiver to all new bookings made by January 31, 2021. on any of the airline’s routes.
Effective January 1, American had already eliminated its change fees for tickets on most domestic and international routes, but this newly-extended waiver offer includes Basic Economy seats, as well.
However, customers will be responsible for paying any difference in fare price, if they switch to a more expensive flight, and fare rules may apply, depending on the ticket. As part of this waiver offer, customers are also allowed to change their origin and/or destination cities without penalty.
It was back in August that American first announced its decision to do away with change fees on all domestic and short-haul international flights for First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Main Cabin customers and began allowing flyers to go standby for free.
Another notable policy shift that will take effect on January 1 is that American’s Basic Economy tickets will no longer earn elite qualifying dollars, miles or segments toward customers’ future status.
