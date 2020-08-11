American Airlines Extends Travel Waiver
American Airlines Rich Thomaselli August 11, 2020
Good news for travelers planning to book airline tickets over the next six weeks or so.
American Airlines this morning announced it will extend its offer to waive change fees for new travel through December 31, 2020, for fliers who purchase tickets by September 30, 2020.
It’s welcome news in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted airline travel for both the industry and its customers.
American actually had a similar offer just two weeks ago but tickets had to be purchased by September 8.
The offer is available for any of American’s fares. The change fee will be waived but customers must still pay any difference in ticket price when rebooking a trip. But travelers are allowed to change their origin and destination cities as part of this offer.
All AAdvantage award tickets are included in this offer.
