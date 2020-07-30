American Airlines Extends Change Fee Waiver Policy
July 30, 2020
American Airlines has announced it would continue waiving change fees for customers booking tickets for new travel purchased by September 8.
The change fee offer applies to first, business, Premium Economy or Main Cabin tickets purchased on or before June 30 for future travel, but travelers must pay any difference in price at the time of ticketing of the new fare.
The airline also revealed that all AAdvantage award tickets are included in the offer, customers are allowed to change their origin and destination cities and travel must be completed by December 31, 2021.
In addition, American currently has a change fee waiver in place for all tickets for travel through September 30.
Earlier this month, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told the Wall Street Journal he’s ready passengers to fly again. “Let’s go fly, for God’s sake,” Parker said. “If it doesn’t work, we’ll pull it back.”
American has brought back almost half of the 410 jets it grounded and parked in the spring when the pandemic was at its worst and offered twice as many seats for sale as United and 50 percent more than Delta.
The carrier also recently announced the relaunch of service to several key Caribbean destinations.
