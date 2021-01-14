American Airlines Introduces Health Passport for International Travelers
American Airlines has introduced an easy way to provide results of a negative Covid-19 test and other required documents that are currently required for International travel into the United States.
The new VeriFLY app is a mobile health passport that will help customers understand and verify travel requirements. It will be available for travelers arriving in the U.S. starting January 23, 2021.
The app is currently available for travelers to use when traveling from the U.S. to other countries, including Jamaica, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
American is expanding access to the app in support of the U.S. government’s requirement that all passengers 2 years of age and older traveling to the United States from any international location test negative for COVID-19 within three calendar days of departure.
“We’re expanding our work with VeriFLY to quickly evolve our usage of the app and make international travel easier for our customers,” said Julie Rath, Vice President of Customer Experience at American. “We support the implementation of a global program to require COVID-19 testing for travelers to the United States, and we want to do everything we can to make travel a seamless experience for customers. We’ve received positive feedback about the app so far and look forward to more customers having the opportunity to use it.”
The app is available from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Travelers can create an account, enter the destination they are traveling to and upload required documentation such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
