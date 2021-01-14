Last updated: 01:59 PM ET, Thu January 14 2021

American Airlines Introduces Health Passport for International Travelers

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Janeen Christoff January 14, 2021

American Airline plane
PHOTO: American Airlines plane. (Photo via American Airlines)

American Airlines has introduced an easy way to provide results of a negative Covid-19 test and other required documents that are currently required for International travel into the United States.

The new VeriFLY app is a mobile health passport that will help customers understand and verify travel requirements. It will be available for travelers arriving in the U.S. starting January 23, 2021.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland.

Disneyland To End Its Annual Passholder Program

Over-The-Water Bungalows

Caribbean Resorts and Destinations Address New CDC COVID-19...

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa

AMResorts Introduces Onsite Testing, Extended Stays and...

Grand Palladium, Palladium Hotel Group

Palladium Unveils Onsite COVID-19 Testing at Its Resorts

Family at the airport

Americans Optimistic About Being Able to Travel in 2021

The app is currently available for travelers to use when traveling from the U.S. to other countries, including Jamaica, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

American is expanding access to the app in support of the U.S. government’s requirement that all passengers 2 years of age and older traveling to the United States from any international location test negative for COVID-19 within three calendar days of departure.

“We’re expanding our work with VeriFLY to quickly evolve our usage of the app and make international travel easier for our customers,” said Julie Rath, Vice President of Customer Experience at American. “We support the implementation of a global program to require COVID-19 testing for travelers to the United States, and we want to do everything we can to make travel a seamless experience for customers. We’ve received positive feedback about the app so far and look forward to more customers having the opportunity to use it.”

The app is available from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Travelers can create an account, enter the destination they are traveling to and upload required documentation such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

For more information on American Airlines, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Airplane arm rest

FAA Cracks Down on Unruly Passengers Through Fines, Imprisonment

Delta Temporarily Bans Checked Firearms on Flights to Washington DC

Allegiant to Add Nonstop Service from Nashville to Key West

Delta Posts Multi-Billion Dollar Loss in 2020, Eyes Recovery in 2021

Delta Issues Waivers for International Flights Due to Latest CDC COVID-19 Rules

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS