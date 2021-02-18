American Airlines, JetBlue Announce Nearly 80 Codeshare Flights
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood February 18, 2021
American Airlines and JetBlue announced the planned launch of nearly 80 codeshare flights and enhanced schedules on key routes.
The codeshare flights offer travelers better choices on routes to and from the New York City area—John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports— and Boston Logan International Airport.
The flights are now available for purchase for travel starting on February 25. American customers will have access to 49 codeshare routes on JetBlue, while JetBlue customers will have access to more than 25 routes on American.
“This is the first step to delivering the best customer proposition with the biggest network in New York and Boston,” American Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said. “In the months ahead, we’ll continue to create a seamless experience that’s easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team.”
Starting in April, American and JetBlue will provide enhanced schedules between the following markets:
|Origin
|Destination
|Boston Logan
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|Boston Logan
|Miami (MIA)
|Boston Logan
|Washington, D.C. (DCA)
|Boston Logan
|West Palm Beach (PBI)
|LaGuardia
|Boston Logan (BOS)
|LaGuardia
|Washington, D.C. (DCA)
|New York (JFK and Newark)
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|New York (JFK and Newark)
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|New York (JFK and Newark)
|Miami (MIA)
|New York (JFK and Newark)
|San Francisco (SFO)
|New York (JFK and Newark)
|West Palm Beach (PBI)
American also announced six new international markets across the Caribbean and South America served from New York (JFK) and 18 new domestic routes to and from the Northeast. The new flights launch in May and June and will be on sale starting February 22.
In addition, JetBlue announced more than a dozen new flights to new markets from New York and Boston, including destinations like Boise and Glacier National Park.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS