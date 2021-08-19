Last updated: 12:35 PM ET, Thu August 19 2021

American Airlines Launching Fall Jamaica Flights From Philadelphia

Airlines & Airports Brian Major August 19, 2021

Travelers in Jamaica
Jamaica travelers will have more opportunities to visit Kingston and Jamaica’s resort regions this fall. (Photo by Brian Major)

American Airlines will launch the carrier’s first direct flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport beginning in November. Thrice-weekly flights will depart Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister.

“As we see a resurgence in international travel and approach Jamaica’s high season, we’re excited to increase access to Kingston,” said Bartlett. Jamaica’s capital city our UNESCO-designated Creative City that’s slated to see nearly 500 new hotel rooms opening before 2023.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport

Avelo Airlines Expands To East Coast With Nonstop Florida Flights

Alaska Airlines’ new flights.

Alaska Airlines Announces New Flights Between US West Coast,...

plane, allegiant, flight

Allegiant Adds 22 New Routes, Expanding Service in 25 Cities

AlexeyPetrov / iStock / Getty Images Plus

New Airline Aims To Connect US and Asia at Low Fares Through...

In a statement, Jamaica tourism officials added the new service will “allow for greater connectivity on a route frequently traveled by Americans visiting friends and relatives in Jamaica.”

“This new partnership with American Airlines will afford passengers many opportunities to experience [the] diversity that our capital city offers,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism, “while still being able to connect to other resort areas.”

American has offered flights to Jamaica for “more than four decades,” said José A. Freig, the company’s vice president of international. “We are looking forward to our continued expansion this year with a new route between Kingston and our Philadelphia hub,” he said.

“This new route will complement our current Kingston-Miami service and allow us to further strengthen our network in Jamaica,” Freig added, “which will include this year up to 80 weekly flights to the U.S.”

For more information on Jamaica, Philadelphia

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle (Photo via Diy13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FAA Fines for Unruly Behavior This Year Exceed $1 Million

Avelo Airlines Expands To East Coast With Nonstop Florida Flights

United Airlines Expands Access To COVID-19 Testing Locations

American Airlines Launches Fundraiser for Cancer Patients

Allegiant Launches New Loyalty Program for Leisure Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS