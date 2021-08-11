Last updated: 03:40 PM ET, Wed August 11 2021

Jamaica Sets New Local Curfew Amid COVID Spike

Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 11, 2021

Falmouth, Jamaica
Local curfews have been instituted across Jamaica. (Photo by Brian Major)

Jamaica government officials tightened local curfews late Monday following a spike in local COVID-19 hospitalizations in the tourism-reliant Caribbean nation.

Beginning August 11 through August 31, a curfew will extend from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Mondays to Fridays; from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am on Saturdays and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Sundays, said Andrew Holness, Jamaica’s prime minister, in a virtual press briefing.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Family cooling off in the pool

How Travel Advisors Can Elevate Clients’ Safety

The French Flag waving with Paris and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

How Can Travelers Obtain a French Health Pass?

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall - Pool

Playa Resorts Continues To Focus on Health and Safety

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Lowers Q3 Outlook

Commercial establishments will be required to close “generally be one hour before curfew begins,” Holness said. Jamaica’s government will “gradually ease in” tighter COVID protocols, he added.

“We have analyzed how we implemented measures in the past and have heard the concerns, criticisms and suggestions of our stakeholders who have said that the implementation of tighter measures steeply sometimes causes congestion and panic,” he said in the address.

Jamaican beaches which are “not under management or control” will be closed, Holness said, while beaches that remain open will operate under hours of between 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Jamaica’s rivers, several of which are normally accessible to visitors via tours, will be restricted to domestic use and river rafting only, “in accordance with the established protocols,” Holness said. River access periods will mirror the beach operating hours.

Places of worship will be restricted to having no more than 50 persons in physical attendance including clergy and support personnel, with no “crusades, conferences or conventions” permitted.

For more information on Jamaica

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

18 Places Americans Can Visit With Few To No Travel...

Hawaii Tightens Restrictions on the Islands

Puerto Rico Launches New Travel Campaign

CDC Adds Several Major Tourism Destinations to Do Not Travel List

gallery icon Where To Stay, What To Do and What’s New in London

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS