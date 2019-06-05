American Airlines Launching New Routes for Summer
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood June 05, 2019
American Airlines announced Wednesday it would be adding 25 new routes to accommodate the rush of travelers this summer.
The carrier is adding 23 new routes to its vast network of more than 6,800 daily flights between June 6 and June 8, and then adding flights to Philadelphia and New York from Halifax, Nova Scotia on June 13 and June 15.
In addition, American will become the only carrier in the United States to service Dubrovnik, Croatia and Bologna, Italy.
“The summer is the best time of year to get out and see the world, and we want to give our customers the most options with the best schedules to the places that matter most,” American vice president Vasu Raja said in a statement. “With new destinations across the Atlantic like Bologna or across the U.S. like Kalispell, Montana, we want everyone to make summer memories that will last a lifetime.”
For customers looking for history and culture this summer, American is the only airline with direct flights to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte, North Carolina.
The airline recently announced new flights launching later this year when warmer cities are in high demand, including two new destinations, Huatulco and Acapulco in Mexico. These new flights complement 14 additional new routes beginning in September.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS