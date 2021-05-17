American Airlines Now Welcoming All Visitors to Italy
May 17, 2021
With the recent change in Italy’s travel restrictions meant to encourage more tourism, American Airlines said it will now welcome all customers on quarantine-free flights to the European country.
The policy went into effect on Sunday, May 16.
Previously, American Airlines has offered customers quarantine-free flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Milan (MXP) since April 2 and on flights from JFK to Rome (FCO) as of May 8.
Now, whether traveling for leisure or essential business, customers are eligible to fly on American’s flights from New York to Italy.
However, customers will need to provide proof of the required negative COVID-19 test both prior to travel and also upon arrival in Milan or Rome. After taking a second test at the airport producing a negative result, travelers will not need to quarantine in Italy.
American currently offers daily flights between JFK and Milan and three-times-weekly service to Rome. American also operates four-times-weekly service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Rome and expects those flights to become quarantine-free and open to all travelers in the coming days.
