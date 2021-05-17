Last updated: 10:59 AM ET, Mon May 17 2021

American Airlines Now Welcoming All Visitors to Italy

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli May 17, 2021

Colosseum with clear blue sky and clouds in Rome, Italy
Colosseum with clear blue sky and clouds in Rome, Italy. (photo via Nicola Forenza/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

With the recent change in Italy’s travel restrictions meant to encourage more tourism, American Airlines said it will now welcome all customers on quarantine-free flights to the European country.

Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
United Economy Plus seats

United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of...

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

US Airlines Increase Flights to European Countries Welcoming...

Avelo Airlines livery.

Avelo Airlines Expands to East Coast

Delta to debut new service to Croatia this summer.

Delta Air Lines Adding New Flights to Croatia This Summer

ADVERTISING

The policy went into effect on Sunday, May 16.

Previously, American Airlines has offered customers quarantine-free flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Milan (MXP) since April 2 and on flights from JFK to Rome (FCO) as of May 8.

Now, whether traveling for leisure or essential business, customers are eligible to fly on American’s flights from New York to Italy.

However, customers will need to provide proof of the required negative COVID-19 test both prior to travel and also upon arrival in Milan or Rome. After taking a second test at the airport producing a negative result, travelers will not need to quarantine in Italy.

American currently offers daily flights between JFK and Milan and three-times-weekly service to Rome. American also operates four-times-weekly service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Rome and expects those flights to become quarantine-free and open to all travelers in the coming days.

For more information on American Airlines, Italy

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
United Economy Plus seats

United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of...

United Airlines

How Billions of Unused Airline Miles Could Impact Air Travel After COVID

Pent-Up Travel Demand Means Pent-Up Planes

Delta Becomes First Airline To Require Vaccine for All New Hires

The 3 Biggest US Airlines Suspend Flights to Israel Amid Gaza Strip Bombings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS