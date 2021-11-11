American Airlines Pilots Say No to Holiday Bonus
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 11, 2021
The union representing American Airlines pilots has turned down the carrier’s offer of holiday bonus pay, saying they would rather have more long-term solutions than a seasonal incentive.
The Allied Pilots Association’s board of directors on Tuesday rejected an offer of a 150 percent bonus and double pay for picking up open holiday trips, according to CNBC.
Instead, the union seeks concessions that include permanent changes to how pilot schedules are made as it continues to negotiate its contract with the airline.
Union spokesman Dennis Tajer told CNBC that the holiday bonus offer was “lazy” and “a clear admission you mismanaged the airline.”
American previously offered a similar deal to its flight attendants as the carrier hopes to avoid staff shortages – and the resulting delays and cancellations in trying to juggle flights – during the lucrative holiday period.
American has also offered baggage handlers, mechanics and others a $1,000 holiday bonus for perfect attendance through the holidays.
“These incentives show that American is willing to pay up now in order to avoid operational meltdowns during peak periods,” Morgan Stanley airline analyst Ravi Shanker wrote in a note Tuesday, according to CNBC. “These incentives are also likely to be less expensive to [American] than the cost of widespread flight disruptions.”
American, Southwest and Spirit airlines have all suffered significant disruptions in service this year, fueled by such factors as technology and weather, but mostly by staff shortages and an inability to quickly adapt with equipment and personnel.
“We are, of course, disappointed, especially since we have holiday pay programs in place for all other frontline groups at the company,” Kimball Stone, American’s senior vice president of flight operations, and Chip Long, vice president of flight operations, said according to CNBC. “But we will continue to look for opportunities to work with APA to support you during the holidays, as well as explore our options to maximize availability of existing premiums.”
