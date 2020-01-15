American Airlines Pushes Back 737 MAX Resumption Again
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli January 15, 2020
For the sixth time in less than a year, American Airlines has pushed back the date it will resume using the troubled Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
The carrier announced on Tuesday that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur June 4.
The Federal Aviation Administration put a halt to using the plane after two crashes on two separate airlines last year resulted in the death of 346 passengers and crew.
Getting the plane re-certified has been a challenge for Boeing as it continues to find additional problems in implementing new software. Once the aircraft is certified, American will run test flights for American team members and invited guests and expects to gradually phase in the MAX for commercial service over the course of a month.
In total, approximately 140 flights will be canceled per day through June 3.
American’s Reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone beginning Jan. 19. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly.
Details regarding policies and procedures for customers who do not wish to fly on the MAX once the aircraft enters scheduled service June 4 will be released in the coming weeks.
This news comes on the heels of Boeing releasing "damning" documents on the 737 MAX plane.
