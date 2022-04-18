American Airlines Resumes Alcohol Service on Flights Over 250 Miles
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli April 18, 2022
For the first time in two years, passengers flying on an American Airlines flight traveling more than 250 miles are able to order an alcoholic beverage.
Effective today, Monday, April 18, American has resumed its service of beer, wine and spirits in the cabin on domestic flights, according to Fox Business.
Like many other carriers, American had stopped the practice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the number of alcohol-fueled incidents on planes. The number of unruly passengers, many reacting to having to wear a mask, brought about a phased return of alcohol by American.
The mask mandate has been in place for more than a year and doesn’t expire until next month, at which time the Biden Administration will again reconsider its fate.
American told Fox Business it will continue to provide non-alcoholic beverages and some snacks on flights, and will begin to "phase in new menu items throughout the year."
United Airlines announced last year it would resume the sale of alcoholic beverages on flights, while Southwest Airlines said in February it would do the same.
