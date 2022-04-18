Last updated: 01:35 PM ET, Mon April 18 2022

American Airlines Resumes Alcohol Service on Flights Over 250 Miles

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli April 18, 2022

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

For the first time in two years, passengers flying on an American Airlines flight traveling more than 250 miles are able to order an alcoholic beverage.

Effective today, Monday, April 18, American has resumed its service of beer, wine and spirits in the cabin on domestic flights, according to Fox Business.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
Mickey, Disney, VoluntEARS, kitchen, chef, food, meals

What Happens To All the Leftover Food From Disney Parks?

Estero Restaurant, La Casa de la Playa, Riviera Maya Mexico, Steak

gallery icon Discover La Casa de la Playa's Restaurants and Bars

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

The Best US Airports to Get Starbucks

UNICO 2087

UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya Honors Women With Summer...

Like many other carriers, American had stopped the practice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the number of alcohol-fueled incidents on planes. The number of unruly passengers, many reacting to having to wear a mask, brought about a phased return of alcohol by American.

The mask mandate has been in place for more than a year and doesn’t expire until next month, at which time the Biden Administration will again reconsider its fate.

American told Fox Business it will continue to provide non-alcoholic beverages and some snacks on flights, and will begin to "phase in new menu items throughout the year."

United Airlines announced last year it would resume the sale of alcoholic beverages on flights, while Southwest Airlines said in February it would do the same.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Planes waiting to take off from airport.

Airfare Increased 20% Over Pre-Pandemic Prices Last Month

Avelo Airlines Flight Attendants Join Union

British Airways Trims Loading Luggage, Cleaning Planes on Short-Haul Flights

United Airlines Alters Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy Fares

Airport in Saudi Arabia Becomes First To Provide Information in Sign Language

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS