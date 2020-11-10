American Airlines Unveils New Plan for WiFi, Free Holiday Entertainment
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Lacey Pfalz November 10, 2020
American Airlines announced that it would be giving passengers access to free holiday movies on the American Airlines app, as well as the start of a new in-flight Internet subscription service.
Holiday classics, such as Elf, Home Alone and A Christmas Story are now available for all passengers with the American Airlines app, available via phone, laptop or tablet. In-flight entertainment is always free of charge.
For passengers who travel a lot and need access to high-speed Internet for things like checking email, American Airlines has rolled out a new Wi-Fi Subscription Plan for $10, which replaces the Gogo monthly subscription.
The plan begins on November 10 for frequent travelers. The new plan works on all three in-flight Wi-Fi providers, Gogo, Panasonic and Viasat. The plan works on most domestic flights and those between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.
Only AAdvantage members can purchase the American Airlines Wi-Fi Subscription Plan. American also began aainflight.com, a new in-flight portal that enables customers to purchase Internet flight passes on Gogo and Viasat-equipped flights.
Passengers on Via-Sat equipped flights also have access to Apple Music, from which they can stream over 70 million songs with no ads, including some of the best holiday music playlists.
