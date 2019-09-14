Last updated: 10:45 AM ET, Sat September 14 2019

American and Delta Earn Flyer Kudos

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli September 14, 2019

Delta Bombardier C-Series aircraft
PHOTO: Delta Bombardier C-Series aircraft. (photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

U.S.-based airlines American and Delta have been chosen among the world’s best carriers by the 2020 APEX Official Airline Rating Awards.

APEX stands for Airline Passenger Experience Association. The group uses evaluation and votes by more than 500,000 passengers around the world.

At an awards ceremony held in Los Angeles this week, winners were announced in four categories: global, major, regional and low-cost airlines. Passengers rated their overall flight experience based on five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

Results were collected between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, for more than 1 million flights and 600 airlines.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were the only U.S. carriers to receive five out of five stars.

Here are the top global airlines that received five stars:

Aeroflot

Aeroméxico

Air New Zealand

American Airlines

All Nippon Airways

Asiana Airlines

Cathay Pacific

China Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Emirates

EVA Air

Japan Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Korean Air

Lufthansa

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

SWISS International Air Lines

Turkish Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

Here are the top low-cost carriers:

Allegiant Air

Atlantic Airways

Interjet

Norwegian

Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines

WestJet

For more information on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines

Rich Thomaselli
