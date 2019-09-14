American and Delta Earn Flyer Kudos
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli September 14, 2019
U.S.-based airlines American and Delta have been chosen among the world’s best carriers by the 2020 APEX Official Airline Rating Awards.
APEX stands for Airline Passenger Experience Association. The group uses evaluation and votes by more than 500,000 passengers around the world.
At an awards ceremony held in Los Angeles this week, winners were announced in four categories: global, major, regional and low-cost airlines. Passengers rated their overall flight experience based on five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.
Results were collected between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, for more than 1 million flights and 600 airlines.
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were the only U.S. carriers to receive five out of five stars.
Here are the top global airlines that received five stars:
Aeroflot
Aeroméxico
Air New Zealand
American Airlines
All Nippon Airways
Asiana Airlines
Cathay Pacific
China Airlines
Delta Air Lines
Emirates
EVA Air
Japan Airlines
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Korean Air
Lufthansa
Qantas
Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines
SWISS International Air Lines
Turkish Airlines
Virgin Atlantic
Here are the top low-cost carriers:
Allegiant Air
Atlantic Airways
Interjet
Norwegian
Southwest Airlines
Spirit Airlines
WestJet
For more information on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS