American CEO Says Airline Shortages Go Beyond Staffing
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 23, 2022
The everyday airline shortage struggle is real, says American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.
And he’s not just talking about pilots, baggage handlers or other personnel.
Isom said on American’s quarterly earnings call this week that the airline is struggling to keep up with the need for everyday products used on flights – pillows, blankets, cups and more – according to Business Insider.
If Isom is not exaggerating – and there’s no reason to believe he is – it’s another blow to what has been an already-rough spring and summer for American and all domestic airlines. Caught short-handed by the surge in pent-up demand for air travel, carriers have been suffering from a lack of pilots, ground workers and other staff as the flying public is returning en masse to the air following two-plus years of the pandemic.
As a result, whatever flights haven’t been cut back by the airlines are being delayed and canceled.
Now this.
"Pilots are one piece," Isom said. "But ... there's not a day that goes by where we don't have issues with provisioning our aircraft with pillows, blankets, plastic cups, food. At various times, we have issues with fueling."
Not having the necessities more or less reduces a giant airline like American to a low-budget carrier for some flights.
"It's just a myriad of things that all have to come together to put an aircraft in the air,” he said. “And yes, the supply chain for aircraft parts is one thing that we monitor closely. But it's all these other things that we really are dependent on so many other parts of the system."
American Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
