American To Buy More 737 Max Planes as Dreamliners Remain Delayed
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 02, 2022
American Airlines today said it will purchase 23 more 737-MAX 8 jets from Boeing Co. and will defer delivery of the long-delayed 787-9 Dreamliners from the airplane manufacturer.
The airline has decided to exercise an existing option to buy the additional 787-MAX 8 planes, according to a report by Reuters News Service.
The media outlet also reported American will convert seven more of its purchase options for the MAX over the course of this year for a total of 30 planes.
Boeing has been unable to complete American’s order for the supersize Dreamliners because of production and delivery issues.
While Boeing is literally paying for the delay – issuing penalty fees to American – the airline isn’t hurting as much over the back-up with the Dreamliners. The large body planes are mostly used for cross-county and trans-Atlantic flights, and international travel hasn’t returned in earnest as much as domestic and leisure travel has since the onset of the pandemic.
Having missed the January 2022 window for delivery, Boeing will now deliver four 787-9 Dreamliners later this year.
