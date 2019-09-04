Last updated: 01:47 PM ET, Wed September 04 2019

American Woman Caught With Baby in Her Carry-On Bag in the Philippines

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 04, 2019

Passengers at the check-in counters inside of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines
PHOTO: Passengers at the check-in counters inside of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. (photo via raksyBH/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Authorities in the Philippines detained an American woman Wednesday after a six-day-old child was discovered in her carry-on bag at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

According to CNN, the 43-year-old woman, who has not been identified, appeared to be traveling alone when airport staff inspected an oversized carry-on suitcase with the child inside.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Self check-in kiosks (Photo via CharlieTong / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Man Arrested After Buying Ticket to Walk Wife to the Gate at...

Airlines & Airports
plane, easyjet, travel

Woman Arrested After Alleged Assault on Cabin Crew

Airlines & Airports
emergency, exit, door

Passenger Mistakenly Opens Emergency Exit, Temporarily Closes...

Airlines & Airports
airport, baggage, claim

Hotel Owner Arrested for Stealing Luggage From Airport

Airlines & Airports

The woman claimed to be the baby's aunt but only possessed a passport for herself.

"She did not have any travel documents for the infant," said Philippines Immigration Bureau spokesman Melvin Mabulac.

The Philippines National Bureau of Investigation's Anti-Human Trafficking Division is now investigating.

This week's incident comes just months after Steve Hydes, who was abandoned as a 10-day-old infant at Gatwick Airport in April 1986 finally found his birth parents after 33 years. In March, a plane was forced to return to Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz International Airport after a woman forgot her baby in the boarding area.

For more information on Manila, Philippines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 taking off from Barcelona

Singapore Airlines Launches Seattle to Singapore Flights

American Airlines Crew, Passengers Wowed by Mini Horse on Flight

Southwest Airlines Launches Fall/Winter Flight Sale With Fares From $29

Delta Air Lines Adding Podcasts to Entertainment Offerings

New Jersey Airport Evacuated After Passengers Run From Employee

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS