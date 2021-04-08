An Affordable Way To Enjoy Private Jet Service
April 08, 2021
Traveling by plane is a necessity, but sometimes it can also be a hassle. With long wait times, expensive extra fees for things like baggage and uncomfortable, crowded planes, commercial air isn't always an enjoyable experience.
That’s why aviation expert Alex Wilcox created an award-winning hop-on jet service, called JSX. Now in its fifth year, it's been recognized by Fast Company as one of the “Most Innovative Companies of 2020." It’s changing the definition of private aviation by making it accessible for all, not just for luxury travelers.
Wilcox began his career at Virgin Atlantic Airways, then went on to become President and COO of Kingfisher Airlines and a founding executive of JetBlue Airways. His idea for JSX was simple: “JSX was born from my personal frustration in flying short distances. The service was terrible -- you felt like cattle with the crowds, and people charging you every step of the way. The service was inconvenient as well. It was often faster to drive than to fly, and you had to spend 90 minutes at an airport for the privilege of being sardined into a jet for 45 minutes. I knew it could be better, and I was in a position to make it better. I had to act.”
Flights on JSX depart from private terminals, which means passengers can arrive only twenty minutes prior to boarding. Without all of the crowds at a regional or international airport, JSX was uniquely positioned to offer greater safety and peace of mind during the pandemic.
“JSX doesn’t fly from crowded main terminals,” said Wilcox. “Our jets feature HEPA air filters and are reconfigured to only seat 30 Customers onboard at a time...By design, JSX has always provided social distancing and space as a convenience – and during the pandemic, we were able to offer that space as an added layer of security, in addition to rigorous cleaning protocols, surface sterilizations, and AI-enabled thermal screening.”
The company created the JSX Simpli-Fly program in May to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Masks are required on all flights for both crew and passengers, while strict sanitization protocols are followed.
With one-way flights starting at $99, passengers can enjoy no extra fees for checked baggage, business-class sized seats and legroom as well as a maximum of thirty passengers each flight.
JSX is constantly expanding its routes, but currently offers flights to and from Texas, Arizona, California and more.
