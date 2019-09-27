Last updated: 01:42 PM ET, Fri September 27 2019

Aubrey O’Day Claims She Was Forced to Remove Her Shirt on Flight

Rich Thomaselli September 27, 2019

Singer-songwriter and reality television star Aubrey O’Day has accused an American Airlines male flight attendant of forcing her to remove her shirt and turn it inside out—all while on the plane and in front of fellow passengers.

The former Danity Kane singer did not say what was so questionable about her shirt, only that she was threatened with removal from the flight if she did not comply.

Nor was it known why she simply didn’t step into the airplane lavatory to turn her shirt inside out.

O’Day complained about the incident over Twitter.

O’Day said another passenger held up a blanket to help cover her when she took the shirt off and was only in a bra.

In a statement to USA TODAY, American Airlines spokeswoman Whitney Zastrow said the airline is "reviewing the situation and have reached out to Ms. O’Day to get more information."

After the airline responded to her tweets asking for more details, O'Day replied, "I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m that offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue."

But, a day later, O’Day herself is under fire for not sharing what made her shirt so inappropriate—USA TODAY noted some passengers said it had nudity on it, and children were aboard the flight.

One Twitter user called out O’Day, who subsequently blocked him on the social media site.

O'Day's accusation comes just a few months after a similar June incident when a woman onboard an American Airlines flight was asked to "cover up" or get off of the plane when her outfit was deemed too inappropriate.

