Avelo Airlines Announces Three New Nonstop Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 13, 2023
Avelo Airlines is coming through on half of its promise.
The budget carrier, which was started in 2021, said it would fly into and out of underutilized airports nationwide.
Avelo has announced that it will begin service to Mobile, Alabama as well as Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina this spring. Both flights will originate from Orlando International Airport in Florida.
Both flights will run twice weekly, starting in late May. Avelo is celebrating the new routes with introductory one-way fares from $29.
Avelo will also fly between Greenville-Spartanburg and New Haven, Connecticut beginning June 22 with twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays.
"We are excited to introduce South Carolina's Upcountry and Mobile, Alabama to Avelo's low fares, industry-leading reliability, and caring service. Travel is now more convenient than ever with the addition of these two small, fast and easy hometown airports. We look forward to welcoming aboard our new Mobile and Greenville-Spartanburg Customers," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.
This is out of the norm for Avelo. When the airline first announced its formation, it prided itself on utilizing secondary or out-of-the-way airports to hold costs down. Orlando is a major airport with prohibitive landing rights and fees.
But because of the theme park demand, notably Walt Disney World, it's probably worth it for Avelo.
