Avelo Airlines Continues To Expand in the West
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff July 29, 2021
Avelo Airlines continues its westward expansion. The airline is adding four new nonstop flights from Burbank, California. Avelo will fly to Monterey, California; Fort Collins-Loveland, Colorado; and Provo and St. George, Utah, starting this fall.
Avelo is the only airline flying to Monterey from the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) with one-way fares on this route starting at $39.
It is also the only airline to fly direct to St. George Regional Airport (SGU), Provo Airport (PVU) and the Ft. Collins-Loveland Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) from the Los Angeles area. Fares on these routes start at $49.
“Since our launch, we’ve been on a mission to bring low fares, more choice and greater convenience in air travel to Angelenos,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “These new routes will provide our LA Customers with unmatched affordability and direct access to four beautiful unserved destinations across the Western U.S. With the money you save and the caring service you experience, you’ll want to explore all of our destinations.”
Burbank is welcoming the new flights.
“We are pleased and excited to see Avelo expand its service from BUR with these four new destinations and continue to enhance the convenience of the airport,” said BUR Executive Director Frank Miller.
Monterey is also excited to see more connectivity for the Monterey Bay Area.
“We are excited to welcome Avelo to Monterey as our new air service partner. The Avelo model of affordability will help us reach another segment of our growing air service market and provide convenient access to the LA Basin for our travelers. We are confident the Monterey region will respond well to this new opportunity and look forward to welcoming new visitors from the LA area to our region and the wonderful communities that make up the Monterey Peninsula,” said MRY executive director Michael La Pier.
Fort Collins-Loveland is known for its arts and entertainment as well as its skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking and more.
“We know travelers are looking for affordable, convenient travel options and Avelo has shown a commitment to partner with smaller, more convenient airports like ours to make that happen. We are committed to bringing affordable and innovative commercial flights through our region, especially those in high-demand markets like the Greater Los Angeles area,” said FNL director Jason Licon.
Avelo continues to offer its travelers access to destinations in hubs known to adventure travelers, and that is accentuated by its new flights to Provo, Utah, just 15 minutes from Sundance Ski Resort.
“Avelo’s goal of ‘refreshingly smooth travel,’ matches the reason so many travelers choose The Provo Airport: convenience, affordability and fewer crowds,” said Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “We are becoming the worst-kept secret for better travel options.”
St. George is also happy to welcome travelers back from Southern California with a direct flight.
"The return of convenient, nonstop access to Southern California is a big step forward for us," said SGU Manager Rich Stehmeier. "We set a record for usage in May, and we expect that this will only help fuel the popularity of SGU as a low-stress, high-value choice for travelers.”
Flights to Provo begin September 17. Service to Monterey starts September 30, and flights to Fort Collins will take flight on October 6 with St. George service beginning the next day.
