Avelo Airlines Using Disinfection Robots to Clean Planes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 07, 2022
Avelo Airlines, one of three budget carriers that burst on the U.S. aviation scene last year, is making a big splash with new technology.
Robots.
Yes, robots.
Avelo has begun using robot to disinfect its planes to continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which is dissipating in many parts of the country but nonetheless lingering.
The airline announced last week an innovative partnership with Aero HygenX, a company that deploys leading-edge autonomous ultraviolet light (UVC) robots to disinfect its aircraft fleet. Aero HygenX is the pioneer in autonomous UVC disinfection technology for the transportation industry.
The name of the robot is RAY.
"We are excited to be on the leading edge of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses among the flying public,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “The safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Crewmembers is our top priority. Our partnership with Aero HygenX bolsters this commitment with the use of their innovative disinfection technology on our aircraft and at our bases. RAY is a safer, faster, more cost-effective and more sustainable solution than the conventional chemical-based manual disinfection process used by most other airlines."
RAY is a compact, lightweight and self-navigating device which uses motion-sensing technology to navigate interior spaces — disinfecting surfaces quickly and safely using UVC light. RAY is a sustainable alternative to harmful chemicals and is emissions-free.
Avelo uses the RAY robots as part of its daily disinfection of its six Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Additionally, RAY is used to disinfect Avelo's Crewmember (employee) workspaces at the airline's West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).
"We couldn't be more excited to announce that America's first new airline in nearly 15 years is utilizing RAY,” Aero HygenX CEO Arash Mahin said. “Avelo's partnership with Aero HygenX will enhance its aircraft and airport disinfection regiment, and exemplifies the airline's commitment to safety, reliability and innovation. We look forward to growing with Avelo as they add aircraft, bases, Customers and Crewmembers in the future."
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS