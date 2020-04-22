Boeing Announces Key Leadership Changes, Internal Reorganization
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti April 22, 2020
Aerospace giant, Boeing, has today announced multiple executive and organizational changes within the company, all of which will go into effect on May 1, 2020.
These internal shifts are, “aimed at driving greater cross-company integration and continuous improvement; aligning enterprise services to current business conditions while increasing value; streamlining senior leadership roles and responsibilities; and preparing now for the post-pandemic industry footprint,” said Boeing in a statement.
— Greg Smith, currently executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer, has been appointed to lead a newly-formed group—Enterprise Operations, Finance & Strategy—being created to consolidate several important business components, connecting the teams responsible for manufacturing, supply chain and operations, finance, enterprise performance, strategy, enterprise services and administration.
This new global organization will be tasked with ensuring operational excellence and consistently applying lean principles across Boeing and its supply chain, plus restoring production and supply-chain health as the company recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corporate Audit will also join the new department to further improve operations by providing objective quality-assurance and advisory services.
— Jenette Ramos, senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations, with her 34 years of experience with the company, has been selected to take on a special assignment to support both Smith and Boeing’s president and CEO, David Calhoun.
— Brett Gerry has been named chief legal officer and executive vice president of Global Compliance, a group that combines Boeing’s legal and core compliance programs, including ethics, business conduct and global trade controls. This unification is intended to, “proactively address new legal and compliance obligations arising from an increasingly complex global regulatory environment.”
The new, more integrated approach should allow for enhanced internal governance and compliance, and more focused accountability; which is especially important given Boeing’s infamous oversight of fatal flaws in the 737 MAX’ Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which was determined to have caused two deadly plane crashes.
Boeing said that a chief compliance officer, who will report to Gerry, as well as Calhoun and the board's Audit Committee, will soon be appointed to lead the company's compliance, ethics and trade control activities.
— The Boeing Government Operations division, led by Executive Vice President, Tim Keating, will assume the activities currently conducted by Global Spectrum Management, which is responsible for ensuring the safe, efficient, and compliant use of radio-frequency spectrum in Boeing products and operations.
— Diana Sands, senior vice president of Boeing’s Office of Internal Governance and Administration, has decided to retire later this year after 20 years with the company, once an orderly transition of her duties has been achieved.
“I am confident these changes will drive greater alignment among our functions; better equip our commercial, defense and space, and services businesses to deliver on customer commitments in a changing marketplace; and support our continuous efforts to develop talent through challenging leadership assignments,” said Calhoun. “Special thanks to Greg, Brett, Tim and Jenette for taking on new leadership responsibilities.”
