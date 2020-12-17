Last updated: 09:52 AM ET, Thu December 17 2020

Boeing Hiring Pilots To Help Airlines Relaunch 737 MAX

Rich Thomaselli December 17, 2020

Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: The Boeing 737 MAX. (photo via Karol Ciesluk/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Boeing Co. will hire, pay and embed pilots at various airlines to help with the relaunch of its 737 MAX aircraft, which is expected back in the air as early as the next two weeks after being grounded for the last 20 months.

The compelling story was first reported by Reuters News Service, which was privy to seeing the recruiting document drafted by the airplane manufacturer as well as speaking with sources familiar with the plan.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March of 2019 after two separate crashes killed 346 passengers and crew. It was recertified for flight just last month by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plan, tentatively called “Global Engagement Pilots”, will have pilots act as instructors or cockpit observers on 35-day assignments at an equivalent annual salary that could reach $200,000, for a total potential cost of $32 million to Boeing.

But winning back the trust of the public is worth every cent.

The plan also includes 24/7 surveillance of 737 MAX flights globally and talking points for flight attendants to reassure passengers who have reservations about getting on that model again.

“Duties include: consulting activities and assist in customer support, including flying opportunities,” according to a summary seen by Reuters of job terms from a contracting firm carrying out the recruitment on behalf of Boeing.

Pilots must have 1,000 hours of instructor experience and “no incidents, accidents, losses or violations,” and be licensed on the 737 and other Boeing jetliners, it said.

Asked for a comment, a Boeing spokesperson would only tell Reuters that “We continue to work closely with global regulators and customers to safely return the 737-8 and 737-9 to service worldwide.”

Boeing and the FAA have insisted the MAX is now among the world’s safest after improvements to cockpit software and pilot training.

