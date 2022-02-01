Boeing Scores Another Big Airplane Order
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 01, 2022
So far, the new year has been very good to Boeing Co.
The airplane manufacturer on Monday said it has received an order from Qatar Airways for 50 cargo planes – the company’s biggest cargo order ever – as well as a commitment for up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, according to the Associated Press.
It represents another big win for Boeing over Airbus, especially in light of Qatar Airways’ dissatisfaction with the French plane manufacturer. The Middle East carrier recently had a very public dispute with Airbus. Qatar complained about cracked paint on the fuselage of A350 planes it ordered from Airbus, saying it could lead to a safety problem if copper wiring was exposed. Airbus countered by canceling a contract with Qatar Airways for 50 A321neo planes.
But Airbus’ loss is Boeing’s win. In a ceremony at the White House, Qatar signed an agreement for 34 777-8 freighter planes with an option for 16 more. The airline also signed on for 50 737 MAX-10 jets with an option for an additional 25.
President Joe Biden called it “one of the largest deals that Boeing aircraft has ever had, and it will support tens of thousands of good-paying U.S. jobs here in America.”
Boeing has a big month, actually starting with a post-Christmas announcement that Ethiopian Airlines would again start using the 737-MAX. The carrier, along with Lion Air, were the two airlines that suffered fatal crashes of the 737-MAX in 2018 and 2019, respectively, prompting the plane to be grounded for more than a year while fixes were made.
In January of this year, Allegiant Air showed its faith in the MAX by placing an order for 50 of the planes and an option for 50 more.
Also in January, Boeing took an order from China Airlines for four cargo planes.
