Boeing to Pay At Least $17 Million in Fines Related to 737 Planes
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 27, 2021
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Boeing would pay at least $17 million and present a plan to fix production problems on its 737 planes.
According to The Associated Press, FAA officials said the settlement covers the installation of unapproved sensors and other parts on some Boeing 737 NG and 737 MAX aircraft built between 2015 and 2019.
Boeing will be forced to pay the $17 million civil penalty within 30 days, but additional fines of up to $10 million could be enforced if the airplane manufacturer fails to take steps to prevent the use of unapproved parts.
The FAA said the fines initially included a proposed $19.7 million penalty for the use of unapproved sensors on nearly 800 planes and another $9.3 million for installing unapproved wing panels on more than 300 planes.
Boeing also agreed to pay $2.5 billion in January to avoid possible criminal prosecution for deceiving regulators about the safety of the MAX planes following two fatal crashes. The FAA cleared the MAX to return to flight late last year.
A Boeing spokesman told The AP the company “fully resolved” the problems in its production system and supply chain and continues to “devote time and resources to improving safety and quality performance across our operations.”
In April, Boeing revealed that more than 60 of its 737 MAX planes were grounded again after a potential electrical system problem was discovered. Carriers have since started repairs and the aircraft are returning to service.
