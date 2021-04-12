Boeing Grounds Some 737 MAX Planes Due to Electrical Issue
Boeing revealed Friday that more than 60 of its 737 MAX planes would need to be grounded again after a potential electrical system problem was discovered.
According to the New York Times, sources with knowledge of the situation said the problem is related to a backup electrical power control unit that was fastened to the aircraft with fasteners instead of rivets, which did not provide a complete electrical grounding path.
The electrical grounding issue could potentially cause malfunctions in the engine anti-ice system and auxiliary power unit (APU). As a result, the planes have been grounded until the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) performs inspections.
In total, Boeing said 16 airlines worldwide have been impacted by the temporary grounding, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
“Boeing has recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.”
“We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue,” the statement continued. “We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions.”
While the FAA temporarily grounding the Boeing 737 MAX creates concerns due to two fatal crashes that grounded the MAX for nearly two years, officials said the latest manufacturing flaw is unrelated to the flight-control system implicated in the deadly accidents.
