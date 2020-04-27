Boeing Transports 1.5 Million Face Masks for Frontline Workers
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 27, 2020
Boeing announced it had completed another coronavirus transport mission from Hong Kong to the United States.
A massive Boeing Dreamlifter was tasked with bring personal protective equipment (PPE) to America. The airplane manufacturer teamed with Prisma Health, Atlas Air Worldwide and Discommon Founder Neil Ferrier to transport 1.5 million medical-grade face masks to healthcare professionals in South Carolina.
Discommon secured production of the PPE from manufacturers in China and worked with Boeing to transport them to Prisma Health, the largest healthcare system in South Carolina.
Atlas Air operated the flights, with Boeing donating the cost of the mission transport.
“Ten years ago, Boeing came to South Carolina – investing a significant amount of resources in our economy and creating jobs for our people,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Today, Boeing is making another significant investment in our state by partnering with other South Carolina businesses to help combat this deadly virus.”
“South Carolinians are unique in their compassion and care for one another,” McMaster continued. “The businesses that have collaborated to make this delivery possible are an embodiment of those qualities, and we owe a debt of gratitude to each of them.”
Boeing has also been operating additional airlift transport missions with the Boeing Dreamlifter and ecoDemonstrator and plans more flights in the future. Boeing is coordinating closely with U.S. government officials on how to best assist areas with the greatest need.
Last week, Boeing announced the termination of its Master Transaction Agreement (MTA) with Embraer through which the two leading aviation companies had sought to establish a strategic partnership.
