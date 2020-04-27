Last updated: 10:53 AM ET, Mon April 27 2020

Boeing Transports 1.5 Million Face Masks for Frontline Workers

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 27, 2020

Boeing facility in Everett, Washington
PHOTO: Boeing facility in Everett, Washington. (photo via rvolkan/iStock Unreleased)

Boeing announced it had completed another coronavirus transport mission from Hong Kong to the United States.

A massive Boeing Dreamlifter was tasked with bring personal protective equipment (PPE) to America. The airplane manufacturer teamed with Prisma Health, Atlas Air Worldwide and Discommon Founder Neil Ferrier to transport 1.5 million medical-grade face masks to healthcare professionals in South Carolina.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Air france Airplane (Photo via Air France)

French, Dutch Governments Step up for Air France-KLM

Airlines & Airports
Wellness travel

gallery icon Companies Making a Difference in the Travel Industry

United Airlines planes parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport

United Airlines Working to Help Older Residents in California

Airlines & Airports
Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Line Extends Temporary Suspension of Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Dawn

NCLH Takes Measures to Mitigate Business Impacts From COVID-19

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Discommon secured production of the PPE from manufacturers in China and worked with Boeing to transport them to Prisma Health, the largest healthcare system in South Carolina.

Atlas Air operated the flights, with Boeing donating the cost of the mission transport.

“Ten years ago, Boeing came to South Carolina – investing a significant amount of resources in our economy and creating jobs for our people,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Today, Boeing is making another significant investment in our state by partnering with other South Carolina businesses to help combat this deadly virus.”

“South Carolinians are unique in their compassion and care for one another,” McMaster continued. “The businesses that have collaborated to make this delivery possible are an embodiment of those qualities, and we owe a debt of gratitude to each of them.”

Boeing has also been operating additional airlift transport missions with the Boeing Dreamlifter and ecoDemonstrator and plans more flights in the future. Boeing is coordinating closely with U.S. government officials on how to best assist areas with the greatest need.

Last week, Boeing announced the termination of its Master Transaction Agreement (MTA) with Embraer through which the two leading aviation companies had sought to establish a strategic partnership.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Air france Airplane (Photo via Air France)

French, Dutch Governments Step up for Air France-KLM

Boeing Terminates Joint-Venture Agreement With Embraer

Flight Attendants Push for All to Wear Masks on Flights

Air Traffic Could Reportedly Drop by More Than 1 Billion Passengers

WATCH: Beautiful, Poignant Flyover of Parked Planes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS