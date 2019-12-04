Last updated: 03:43 PM ET, Wed December 04 2019

Bogus Emails Give Spirit Airlines Passengers Temporary Headache

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 04, 2019

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A wildly erroneous email sent by Spirit Airlines caused havoc among its passengers on Wednesday.

Some received messages saying flights were canceled. Others opened emails advising of flight delays while others still received notes that their flights were bumped up in the time of departure.

Yikes!

It wasn’t funny to some travelers, however, who were left in limbo and forced to make decisions about when, where and how to travel.

The discount airline blamed a "system error'' and told travelers via Twitter to “disregard & arrive at the airport for your originally scheduled flight time.”

In fact, Spirit has spent the better part of five hours on Wednesday responding to complaints with responses like this one:

There's a lot of good and bad when it comes to airlines interacting with travelers in real-time through Twitter.

This is also not the first time an airline has sent an email causing passengers to panic. In November, Frontier Airlines had to apologize to customers for an inconvenient technical glitch that led to some frightening emails.

Rich Thomaselli
