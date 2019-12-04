Bogus Emails Give Spirit Airlines Passengers Temporary Headache
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 04, 2019
A wildly erroneous email sent by Spirit Airlines caused havoc among its passengers on Wednesday.
Some received messages saying flights were canceled. Others opened emails advising of flight delays while others still received notes that their flights were bumped up in the time of departure.
Yikes!
It wasn’t funny to some travelers, however, who were left in limbo and forced to make decisions about when, where and how to travel.
@SpiritAirlines has literally ruined my spirit today. pic.twitter.com/IOcmxrsrgJ— Danielle McGee (@blackbizboom) December 4, 2019
The discount airline blamed a "system error'' and told travelers via Twitter to “disregard & arrive at the airport for your originally scheduled flight time.”
In fact, Spirit has spent the better part of five hours on Wednesday responding to complaints with responses like this one:
A system error may have sent incorrect cancellation or delay emails. Please check our website for the correct flight information. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 4, 2019
There's a lot of good and bad when it comes to airlines interacting with travelers in real-time through Twitter.
This is also not the first time an airline has sent an email causing passengers to panic. In November, Frontier Airlines had to apologize to customers for an inconvenient technical glitch that led to some frightening emails.
