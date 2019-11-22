Last updated: 04:26 PM ET, Fri November 22 2019

Frontier Airlines Apologizes for Technical Glitch Warning of Flight Change

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 22, 2019

Frontier aircraft
Frontier Airlines has apologized for an inconvenient technical glitch that led to some frightening emails for customers late Thursday night.

The error read "There has been a change to your upcoming flight" and encouraged recipients to call the airline's rebooking hotline to speak with an agent about "re-accommodation options," USA Today reported.

Many customers dialed the line, which was so busy some were put on hold or simply directed to voicemail.

The ultra-low-cost airline acknowledged the issue in a tweet late Thursday, confirming that the email was an error.

"This evening, a technical problem generated an email to some customers stating their upcoming flight was canceled. This email was sent in error. We sincerely apologize. You may confirm the details of your trip by entering your confirmation number on our website," Frontier tweeted late Thursday.

Patrick Clarke
