Canada to Require Face Masks on All Flights
April 20, 2020
Canada’s Minister of Transport has declared that all air travel passengers must wear a non-medical face mask or a covering over their mouth and nose for any flight that lands in, takes off from, or passes through the country.
The edict goes into effect today, Monday, April 20, at Noon EDT.
“Canadians should continue to follow public health advice and stay at home if possible. However, if you need to travel, wearing a face-covering is an additional measure you can take to protect others around you, especially in situations where physical distancing guidelines cannot be maintained,” Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a statement. “Transport Canada will continue to ensure various transportation systems adapt to the most effective, preventive measures to protect Canadians.”
When traveling by air, people will be asked to cover their mouth and nose under the following scenarios:
– at Canadian airport screening checkpoints, where the screeners cannot always keep two meters (six feet) of separation between themselves and the traveler;
– when they cannot physically distance from others, or as directed by airline employees;
– when directed to do so by a public health order or public health official.
All passengers that either depart or arrive at Canadian airports will be asked to show they have a face mask or face covering during the boarding process or they will be turned away.
When traveling by boat or ferry, passengers and operators of the vessel are encouraged to wear face masks or face coverings, as are travelers by railroad or bus.
