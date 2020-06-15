Last updated: 12:39 PM ET, Mon June 15 2020

Canadian Airports to Begin Mandatory Temperature Screenings

Airlines & Airports Jessica Zickefoose June 15, 2020

Vancouver International Airport
PHOTO: Vancouver International Airport. (photo via Maxvis/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

As the world continues striving to be a safer place amid COVID-19, many hotels, restaurants, airports and more are implementing new procedures to help reduce the spread of the virus.

According to Transport Canada, late last week, Canadian airports nationwide added a new measure to the ones already in place—all passengers departing from or entering a Canadian airport, whether flying internationally or domestically, are now required to undergo a temperature screening.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
RV road trip, camping

gallery icon Travel Trends to Look for Post-COVID-19

Nightlife on Bourbon Street in New Orleans

The Bar Is Open Again in New Orleans

Destination & Tourism
Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu Reopening in July

Destination & Tourism
cruise planners event with emerald

Cruise Planners and Apple Leisure Group Host Health and...

Host Agency & Consortia
United States Capitol in Washington, DC

ASTA Calls for CDC to Build Consumer Confidence in Open Letter

Travel Agent

"As Minister of Transport, my highest priority is the safety and security of Canadians and the transportation system. We have already introduced measures to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, including mandating face coverings and publishing health guidance for the air industry. Mandatory temperature screenings are yet another measure in our multi-layered approach to help protect the safety of the traveling public and air industry workers," said Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.

The new screening process will be introduced in three phases.

Phase 1 is set to be completed by June 30 and requires that all air operators screen passengers prior to departure from international or transborder airports.

Phase 2, which will be implemented by the end of July, includes placing temperature screening stations in the departure section of Canada’s four major international airports—Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Phase 3 will be completed by September and notes that the country will see temperature screening stations in the departure section of the 11 next busiest airports, including St. John’s, Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto (Billy Bishop), Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kelowna and Victoria.

Additionally, passengers with an elevated temperature will not be allowed to continue traveling and will be asked to rebook after 14 days. However, exceptions will be made for passengers that can provide a medical certificate explaining a prior condition that would result in an elevated temperature.

For more information on Canada

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jessica Zickefoose

Zickefoose
Latino man, security, TSA, airport

Florida TSA Officers Seize 12 Guns in Nine Days

Transportation Security Administration

Airline Passenger Unknowingly Brought Coronavirus From NY to LA

Frontier Offering Triple Bonus Miles

FAA Warns That Near-Empty Jets Pose Danger

Flight Attendant Who Posted Racially Sensitive Tweets No Longer With Delta

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS