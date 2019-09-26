Cathay Pacific Fires Two Employees For Alleged Sabotage
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 26, 2019
In a move eerily reminiscent of a recent incident in the U.S., Cathay Pacific Group has fired two cabin crew members who allegedly tampered with an oxygen bottle aboard one of its planes.
The airline confirmed the incident, saying that two flight attendants "had their employment terminated.”
"Cathay Dragon immediately reported the case to the Hong Kong Police, who have launched a parallel investigation into the matter. The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (CAD) has been informed,” Cathay Pacific said in a statement. “The airline is taking the issue very seriously. Safety and security are always our greatest priority."
The oxygen bottles are portable canisters used by cabin crew in case of an emergency depressurization.
Cathay Pacific, police and aviation regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China have been investigating a series of incidents since last month amid a crisis at the airline linked to anti-government protests in the city. Scores of Cathay Pacific staff have been dismissed over their support for the protests.
This particular incident came on a Cathay Dragon flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong. The oxygen was found to be partially emptied on September 21. It was unclear what the motive for the apparent sabotage was.
Earlier this month, an American Airlines mechanic was arrested and charged with attempted sabotage. He was later to have found terroristic videos on his phone.
