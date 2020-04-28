Last updated: 11:04 AM ET, Tue April 28 2020

CBP Extends Temporary Closure of Trusted Traveler Program Enrollment Centers

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 28, 2020

TSA Precheck and Global Entry line
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has extended its temporary closure of all Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers through at least May due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to last week's announcement, the closure applies to all public access Global Entry enrollment centers, NEXUS enrollment centers, SENTRI enrollment centers and FAST enrollment locations. Global Entry mobile enrollment events have also been put on hold until further notice.

Conditionally-approved applicants seeking an enrollment center interview will now have to reschedule for sometime after June 1.

Meanwhile, CBP's Enrollment on Arrival program remains operational and conditionally-approved Global Entry applicants can still complete the enrollment process ahead of an international flight at 60 participating airports.

The agency also announced that it's extending deadlines as a result of the COVID-19 impact.

"In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, CBP extended the period of time that Trusted Traveler Program applications remain active. All applicants now have 485 days from the date of their application to complete the enrollment process," CBP stated. "In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires."

"CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of our workforce and the American people. CBP agents, officers and mission support personnel will continue to support the whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 outbreak," the agency concluded.

The extended closure comes one month after the U.S. government extended the deadline to secure REAL ID until October 1, 2021, due to the pandemic.

