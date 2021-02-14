CDC Says No To Required COVID Testing Before Domestic Flights
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 14, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told CNN it will not recommend that fliers have a required negative COVID test before flying domestically.
"At this time, CDC is not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel," the agency said according to a CDC statement sent to CNN. "As part of our close monitoring of the pandemic, in particular the continued spread of variants, we will continue to review public health options for containing and mitigating spread of COVID-19 in the travel space."
The agency did say, however, that fliers should reconsider their plans at this time.
"If someone must travel, they should get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before the trip," the CDC said. "After travel, getting tested with a viral test 3-5 days post-travel and staying home and self-quarantining for 7 days, even if test results are negative, is a recommended public health measure to reduce risk."
The decision not to recommend a required test or domestic travel ban to certain states comes after a hectic week for the airline industry, which is still struggling financially. The airlines are awaiting the approval of a third stimulus package which, according to first drafts, should give them another $14 billion in aid to pay their employees.
Early in the week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a televised interview that the Department of Transportation and the CDC were considering requiring a negative COVID test for any passengers on domestic flights.
Five days later, that led to a meeting at The White House between administration officials and several airline CEOs who are against any type of further restriction on travel.
