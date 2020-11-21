Chicago Airports Adding COVID-19 Testing Facilities
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 21, 2020
Chicago’s two major airports will be joining New York’s three major facilities by adding on-site COVID-19 testing facilities at O’Hare International and Midway by next month.
The city is already taking requests for proposals from medical providers who can operate drive-up and walk-in facilities at the airports, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Officials say both the rapid test and the PCR test will be available.
“We believe it will be the most comprehensive testing system of any airports in the U.S.,” Chicago Department of Aviation spokesman Matt McGrath said.
The testing is especially helpful for travelers heading to destinations that require negative coronavirus tests before you can enter the country.
Amber Ritter, chief commercial officer at the Department of Aviation, said one reason to provide testing at airports is the difficulty some asymptomatic travelers have in getting tested.
“We’re hearing travelers tell us they’re trying to get the test to fly to Costa Rica, but it’s not easy to get an appointment if you’re asymptomatic,” Ritter said. “These tests will be limited to travelers and employees, who will be able to make that appointment, even though hopefully they’re not ill.”
At O’Hare, one of the world’s busiest airports, the plan calls for a drive-up testing site in a remote parking lot on the northeast side of the airport, and a pre-security walk-up site “easily accessible” by foot from the terminals, according to the Tribune.
There will be a community-based testing site at a Midway Airport parking lot on Tuesday, but the Aviation Department is looking to add a walk-up site within the terminal.
For more information on Chicago
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS