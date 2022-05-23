CLEAR Predicts Record-Breaking Summer Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Janeen Christoff May 23, 2022
More evidence shows that this summer is going to be one for the ages. Secure ID platform CLEAR's new data indicates Memorial Day Weekend could see record-breaking traffic.
The company noted that its airport locations have not only returned to pre-pandemic levels but are exceeding them.
CLEAR is projecting that its verifications for Memorial Day Weekend will be more than 90 percent above 2019 on a same airport basis.
March was a banner month for the company with more verifications than ever, and almost all of its airports exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 41 percent on average. For April, average daily members passing through the lanes increased by 77 percent compared to 2019.
Demand for CLEAR services is also up, which is not surprising since travelers are, more than ever, looking to navigate airports seamlessly.
In the first quarter, CLEAR’s airport member base has more than doubled versus 2019, and in April, CLEAR members accounted for 4.5 percent of overall TSA volume—one of the highest shares recorded yet.
CLEAR is also appealing to a broader customer base. As the travel industry continues its transformation following the pandemic, customers have shifted from everyday road warriors to digital nomads and families.
According to CLEAR, this year, the average age of enrolling members is five years younger compared to 2019. The median trip length of our members doubled in 2021 compared to 2019, when the median trip length spanned less than one week. In 2021, it was less than two weeks.
In some good news for business travel, CLEAR reported that May 2022 was the busiest month for CLEAR business travelers since the pandemic. Data showed that trips solely for business or partially for business accounted for 46 percent of total airport verifications.
