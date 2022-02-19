Last updated: 12:21 PM ET, Sat February 19 2022

Delivery Delays From Boeing Again Force American To Trim Schedule

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2022

American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin Interior.
American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin Interior. (photo via American Airlines Media)

American Airlines, which announced in December it would scale back its international schedule for the summer of 2022, has again been forced to further trim those flights due to continued delays from Boeing Co., which has yet to deliver its widebody 787 Dreamliners to the carrier.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Beach in Maui

gallery icon Get To Know Hawaii’s Most Popular Islands

FROSCH Logo

FROSCH Reportedly Being Acquired by JP Morgan & Chase

mobile phone, iPhone, road trip apps, road trip

Travel Apps Everyone Should Have Downloaded

Travel agent working at the computer

US Travel Agency Sales Jump 187 Percent

ADVERTISING

The Associated Press on Friday reported that American is making temporary service cuts on flights from Seattle to London, Los Angeles to Sydney and Dallas to Santiago, Chile.

Service that was scheduled to start in June between Dallas and Tel Aviv is now delayed.

And flights between Miami and Sao Paulo have been reduced to once a week.

Boeing has been unable to complete American’s order for 13 of the supersize Dreamliners because of production flaws and delivery issues. The order was scheduled to be filled last year and then was bumped to January of 2022.

That date has obviously come and gone, and now the airline is hoping to receive 10 of the 787s by late this year. The Dreamliner 787-9 also still needs approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago

United Expanding Fleet of Training Aircraft Amid High Demand

United Airlines

Delta Air Lines Bringing Back Hot Meals in First Class, Partnering With Instacart

Spirit Airlines Announces Several New, Returning Routes

Southwest Airlines Joins Initiative to Advance Sustainability

Two American Airlines Employees Brawl, One Stabbed

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS