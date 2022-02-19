Delivery Delays From Boeing Again Force American To Trim Schedule
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2022
American Airlines, which announced in December it would scale back its international schedule for the summer of 2022, has again been forced to further trim those flights due to continued delays from Boeing Co., which has yet to deliver its widebody 787 Dreamliners to the carrier.
The Associated Press on Friday reported that American is making temporary service cuts on flights from Seattle to London, Los Angeles to Sydney and Dallas to Santiago, Chile.
Service that was scheduled to start in June between Dallas and Tel Aviv is now delayed.
And flights between Miami and Sao Paulo have been reduced to once a week.
Boeing has been unable to complete American’s order for 13 of the supersize Dreamliners because of production flaws and delivery issues. The order was scheduled to be filled last year and then was bumped to January of 2022.
That date has obviously come and gone, and now the airline is hoping to receive 10 of the 787s by late this year. The Dreamliner 787-9 also still needs approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.
