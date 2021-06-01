Delta Adding More Entertainment Selections
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli June 01, 2021
Delta Air Lines today announced it is refreshing its in-flight entertainment options, adding new hit movies, TV shows and podcasts, as well as offering LGBTQ selections to honor Pride Month in June.
That includes content from Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Universal, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, ViacomCBS, HBO, Hulu and more.
“We want customers to have even more to look forward to onboard this summer, and that starts with giving them the very best entertainment at their fingertips,” Jaclyn Gonzales, Manager – In-Flight Entertainment, said in a statement. “From hit movies to premium TV shows, we’ve worked hard to make sure a great experience awaits onboard.”
The summer refresh features more than 200 films, with 21 new releases that span a range of genres including action, comedy, documentary, drama and family.
In June, customers can catch up on award-winning films, like “Nomadland,” this year’s Academy Award Winner for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress; and “The Father,” for which Anthony Hopkins took home this year’s Academy Award for Best Actor.
Delta is adding 166 new episodes of favorite TV shows on board as well, with more than 17 new episodes and TV movies from premium partners HBO, Hulu, SHOWTIME and ESPN. Key additions include Hulu Originals “Shrill” and “Animaniacs” and the SHOWTIME Original Series “The L Word.”
Delta is also celebrating Pride Month this June with a new curated spotlight collection featuring 13 films and series that celebrate love, diversity, acceptance and self-pride among the LGBTQ+ community.
See the full list of new content and curated collections available onboard this month at Delta’s website.
Sponsored Content
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS