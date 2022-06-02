Delta Air Lines Debuts New Terminal at LaGuardia Airport
Delta Air Lines announced plans to open its new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on June 4.
As part of the $4 billion transformation of Delta’s hub at LaGuardia, the airline will fully complete the entire four-concourse terminal by the end of 2024, almost two years earlier than originally planned.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and other public officials celebrated the debuting facility at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
“Today marks a new beginning for Delta customers and employees at our LaGuardia hub with the opening of this remarkable new terminal,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “It’s been more than a decade since Delta committed to growing and winning in New York, and we’ve been unwavering in our efforts to become New York City’s No. 1 airline”
Terminals C and D will eventually consolidate into one state-of-the-art facility, spanning 1.3 million square feet and featuring 37 gates across four concourses. Customers will have the option to check-in via a centralized lobby, complete with 36 full-service check-in counters and 49 self-service kiosks, or utilize the direct-to-security drop-off option at one of the 11 security checkpoints.
Concourse E is the second of four new concourses to open, with ten new gates, nine of which will be operational on opening day, able to accommodate various narrowbody aircraft types as well as offer larger gate seating areas.
LaGuardia will also house the largest Delta Sky Club in the system, which seats nearly 600 guests over a sprawling 34,000 square feet and features a gourmet kitchen, premium bar, two food buffets and two hydration stations.
Terminal C also offers a multi-sensory room, providing a supportive environment for customers with sensory sensitivities and their families as they travel.
