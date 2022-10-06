Delta Air Lines Enhances Benefits for SkyMiles Medallion Members
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2022
Saying it remains committed to ensuring Delta SkyMiles membership and Medallion Status levels provide exclusive earned opportunities for its most loyal customers, Delta Air Lines today announced changes to its program.
For the first time since 2015, Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) requirements to achieve 2024 Medallion Status for Diamond, Platinum and Gold Members will increase in 2023 as Delta updates select Status-earn qualifications.
“These limited SkyMiles Program changes are a necessary step toward both preserving and improving the customer experience for our most loyal and engaged Members,” Dwight James, S.V.P. of Customer Engagement and Loyalty and CEO of Delta Vacations, said in a statement. “The travel and loyalty landscape has changed considerably since we last made changes to the earn qualifications of multiple membership tiers. We are continuing to invest in the customers who invest in us so those Members experience the best of what Delta has to offer.”
The new changes start on January 1, 2023—the earning year to qualify for 2024 Medallion Status. Delta SkyMiles will increase MQD thresholds for Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Medallion Members. There are no changes to Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) or Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs).
The increases are as follows:
Silver Medallion
—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $3,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: No change
Gold Medallion
—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $6,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: $8,000
Platinum Medallion
—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $9,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: $12,000
Diamond Medallion
—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $14,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: $20,000
