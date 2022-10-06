Last updated: 02:58 PM ET, Thu October 06 2022

Delta Air Lines Enhances Benefits for SkyMiles Medallion Members

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2022

Delta Air Lines logo
Delta Air Lines sign (photo by Eric Bowman)

Saying it remains committed to ensuring Delta SkyMiles membership and Medallion Status levels provide exclusive earned opportunities for its most loyal customers, Delta Air Lines today announced changes to its program.

For the first time since 2015, Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) requirements to achieve 2024 Medallion Status for Diamond, Platinum and Gold Members will increase in 2023 as Delta updates select Status-earn qualifications.

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
Delts Sky Way

Delta Air Lines Opens Nine New Gates at LAX Airport

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway.

Female Pilot Files Suit Against Southwest After Incident...

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Airlines To Launch New Routes From Midwest To...

“These limited SkyMiles Program changes are a necessary step toward both preserving and improving the customer experience for our most loyal and engaged Members,” Dwight James, S.V.P. of Customer Engagement and Loyalty and CEO of Delta Vacations, said in a statement. “The travel and loyalty landscape has changed considerably since we last made changes to the earn qualifications of multiple membership tiers. We are continuing to invest in the customers who invest in us so those Members experience the best of what Delta has to offer.”

The new changes start on January 1, 2023—the earning year to qualify for 2024 Medallion Status. Delta SkyMiles will increase MQD thresholds for Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Medallion Members. There are no changes to Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) or Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs).

The increases are as follows:

Silver Medallion

—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $3,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: No change

Gold Medallion

—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $6,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: $8,000

Platinum Medallion

—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $9,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: $12,000

Diamond Medallion

—Current Threshold for 2023 Status: $14,000
—Current Threshold for 2024 Status: $20,000

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway.

Female Pilot Files Suit Against Southwest After Incident With...

Frontier Airlines To Launch New Routes From Midwest To Jamaica

Alaska Airlines Re-Evaluating Soccer Sponsorships After Troubling Report

Southwest Airlines Launches Its Largest Annual Winter Sale

Airline Industry Facing Parts Supply Chain Issues and Airplane Shortages

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS