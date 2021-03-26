Last updated: 12:44 PM ET, Fri March 26 2021

Delta Air Lines Launching Flights to Iceland for Vaccinated Americans

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 26, 2021

Street in Reykjavik, Iceland
PHOTO: Street in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Photo via Hans Brunk)

Delta Air Lines announced it was launching nonstop flights to Iceland from three cities in the United States for travelers who have received a complete COVID-19 vaccination.

Starting on May 20, Delta will add daily service from Boston Logan International Airport to Keflavík International Airport in Reykjavík, Iceland. The carrier is also scheduled to restart daily flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport on May 1 and daily service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on May 27.

Americans traveling with Delta who have received their full coronavirus vaccination will be exempt from Iceland’s ban on non-essential travel and other restrictions like mandatory testing and quarantines.

“We know our customers are eager to safely get back out into the world, including exploring one of the globe’s most beautiful outdoor destinations,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said. “As confidence in travel rises, we hope more countries continue reopening to vaccinated travelers, which mean more opportunities to reconnect customers to the people and places that matter most.”

As part of Delta’s new and continued service, travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival in Iceland and a negative COVID-19 test when returning to the U.S.

The flights will be operated in conjunction with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

Earlier this month, Delta officials revealed the carrier would begin offering COVID-tested flights from New York's JFK Airport to Rome and Milan in April, which allow passengers to avoid Italy’s mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

