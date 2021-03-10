Delta Air Lines Adding Onboard Contactless Payment Options
Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 10, 2021
As part of Delta Air Lines’ efforts to make travel safer during the age of COVID-19, the carrier announced it would soon offer contactless payment for onboard purchases.
Starting on March 16, Delta passengers will be able to purchase earbuds on board using their mobile devices or contactless-enabled credit cards. Contactless payment will expand to all onboard sales as more food and beverage options return.
The airline’s new system also allows for emailed receipts. In addition, Delta is testing digital seatback menus on select international flights with plans to expand the feature across its fleet. The new electronic Delta One menu will reduce waste, streamline service and allow flight attendants to connect with customers more safely.
“At Delta, we think big, start small and scale fast to improve the experience for our customers,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said. “Not only will these new features provide peace of mind in the pandemic era by reducing touchpoints, they’re a key element of our vision for easing every step of the travel journey.”
The new and expanding onboard contactless payment options build on the innovations already implemented by the airline, including a touchless check-in experience using the Fly Delta App, touchless onboard lavatories on many planes and more.
In partnership with Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Delta recently launched its first facial recognition option for domestic travelers to help them more quickly pass through the dedicated TSA PreCheck domestic checkpoints.
The airline also continues to ensure a safe experience by blocking middle seats and limiting onboard capacity for flights departing through April, requiring masks throughout the journey and replacing onboard air filters twice as often as recommended.
