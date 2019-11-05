Delta Air Lines Reveals New International Main Cabin Service
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 05, 2019
Delta Air Lines revealed its reinvented international Main Cabin service as it launches worldwide on Tuesday.
The service features a focus on the passengers through welcome cocktails, hot towel service, bistro-style dining and more. The Main Cabin amenities were designed by Delta attendants and rigorously tested on more than 1,200 flights.
As International Travel Continues to Slide, Brand USA Even...Features & Advice
Here’s What Europeans Think About Traveling to the USAFeatures & Advice
Some Airplane Water Is Too Unhealthy Even for Hand-WashingAirlines & Airports
“How we make every customer feel across their travel journey is extremely important to us,” Delta Senior Vice President Allison Ausband said in a statement. “That’s why our team designed this new service through the eyes of our customers – putting their ideas into action and giving them a delightful experience that exceeds their expectations. We want every customer, no matter where they sit on the flight, to know how much they’re appreciated.”
International travelers will first be welcomed with a cocktail once the plane reaches cruising altitude. Delta decided on an Italian classic for its first cocktail, the Bellini, a combination of sparkling wine and peach nectar.
The flagship service also provides passengers with the opportunity to select their choice of upgraded appetizers and larger entrees, in addition to serving the Bistro-style food on elevated service ware with upgraded cutlery.
The long-haul flights will host the debut of a new anytime snack basket that will be available for guests after meal service, including Cheez-It crackers, Tillamook cheese, OREOs, KIND Bars and Delta’s signature Biscoff cookies.
“This is about rethinking the entire Main Cabin experience to wow our customers,” design team member Ron Walk said in a statement. “The thoughtful touches we’ve incorporated throughout are aimed at making connections with customers to show them how much they’re valued.”
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS