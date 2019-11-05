Last updated: 02:45 PM ET, Tue November 05 2019

Delta Air Lines Reveals New International Main Cabin Service

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 05, 2019

Delta, Air, Lines
PHOTO: Delta's first welcome cocktail, the Bellini. (photo via Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines revealed its reinvented international Main Cabin service as it launches worldwide on Tuesday.

The service features a focus on the passengers through welcome cocktails, hot towel service, bistro-style dining and more. The Main Cabin amenities were designed by Delta attendants and rigorously tested on more than 1,200 flights.

“How we make every customer feel across their travel journey is extremely important to us,” Delta Senior Vice President Allison Ausband said in a statement. “That’s why our team designed this new service through the eyes of our customers – putting their ideas into action and giving them a delightful experience that exceeds their expectations. We want every customer, no matter where they sit on the flight, to know how much they’re appreciated.”

International travelers will first be welcomed with a cocktail once the plane reaches cruising altitude. Delta decided on an Italian classic for its first cocktail, the Bellini, a combination of sparkling wine and peach nectar.

The flagship service also provides passengers with the opportunity to select their choice of upgraded appetizers and larger entrees, in addition to serving the Bistro-style food on elevated service ware with upgraded cutlery.

The long-haul flights will host the debut of a new anytime snack basket that will be available for guests after meal service, including Cheez-It crackers, Tillamook cheese, OREOs, KIND Bars and Delta’s signature Biscoff cookies.

“This is about rethinking the entire Main Cabin experience to wow our customers,” design team member Ron Walk said in a statement. “The thoughtful touches we’ve incorporated throughout are aimed at making connections with customers to show them how much they’re valued.”

