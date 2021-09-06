Delta CEO: We’re Committed to Restoring Reliability and Service
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told Sky Miles members that the carrier remains committed to restoring the reliability and service they have come to expect.
“You will receive regular updates as we renew our promise to give you more ways to manage your travel and enjoy your journey,” Bastian wrote in one of his frequent letters.
Those promises, he wrote, start with improved call times when trying to reach Delta by phone.
“Your time is important, and we know our call wait times have been frustrating. We continue to do everything possible to meet — and exceed — your expectations. Average wait times have been reduced since June and continue to shorten every week,” he wrote.
To do that, Bastian said the Atlanta-based carrier has hired more than 1,300 new reservations specialists and are quickly adding airport staff.
Bastian also said the airline wants to make it easier to change or cancel a flight, find baggage information, select your seat, manage and update a SkyMiles account or request assistance with accessible travel.
“You’ve shared that you want flexibility if your plans change, even at the last minute. That’s why if you have a ticket for travel in the U.S., with the exception of Basic Economy, you can request to change your flight on the day of departure and can fly standby without paying a fee on an earlier flight in the Fly Delta app or on delta.com,” he wrote.
Bastian added that passengers will be able to enjoy Spotify’s most popular playlists and podcasts on board, in addition to regularly refreshed shows and movies, new fast-streaming Wi-Fi on more than 100 aircraft, and free messaging.
In addition, new meal selections are available in Delta One and First Class on coast-to-coast flights.
