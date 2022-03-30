Last updated: 10:51 AM ET, Wed March 30 2022

Delta Completes First Phase of Sky Way Project at LAX

Delta Sky Way
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Baastian, left with scissors, helps christen the first phase of the Delta Sky Way project at Los Angeles International Airport. (photo via Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that the first phase of its Delta Sky Way at Los Angeles International Airport is complete, a project that will eventually culminate in a $2.3 billion, 27-gate terminal at the airport.

It’s all part of an overall $12 billion commitment made by Delta to upgrade its hubs over the next decade.

Delta is partnering with Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) in the LAX Sky Way project.

“Over a decade ago, we committed to becoming the premier airline of Los Angeles. Today, we are celebrating a huge milestone in making the Delta Sky Way project dream a reality. In partnership with LAWA and the City of Los Angeles, we’ve built a modern, state-of-the-art facility that will make travel through LAX a seamless and elevated experience, " Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a ceremony at the airport.

"This terminal unveiling is just one example of our many critical infrastructure investments totaling more than $12 billion across the country. From coast to coast, customers will choose Delta for leading with innovation to build the airports of the future.”

Delta, LAX’s largest global and leading carrier, has long been committed to modernizing and upgrading the airport experience for customers at its west coast hub. On April 20, Delta will welcome customers to the centralized check-in lobby and expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim for the first time, creating a more efficient and seamless experience from the moment they arrive.

The consolidated check-in lobby will feature 32 self-serve kiosks and 46 check-in positions to serve customers upon arrival.

Delts Sky Way
Phase one of the Delta Sky Way project at LAX. (photo via Delta Air Lines)

“LAX is a central pillar of our economic strength, and our ability to bounce back so strongly from the pandemic is largely tied to direct investments we’ve made to help realize its full potential,” Los Angeles Mayor Erik Garcetti said. “This facility is just the latest milestone in our work to completely reimagine this airport — joining a long list of recently completed projects that are transforming the passenger experience and turning LAX into one of the premier airports in the world.”

When the Delta Sky Way at LAX project is complete in 2023, Terminals 2 and 3 will be a consolidated, 1.2-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art, 27-gate complex, providing an easy-to-navigate customer journey. Terminals 2 and 3 will also be connected to the Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B), enabling quick airside connections to Delta and Delta partner-operated flights.

